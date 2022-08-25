This vessel has been designed as a giant film set at sea, to film television series about the protection and study of ocean life.
The BBC series is entitled Mission: Ocean X and is being made for National Geographic, with the collaboration of the famous film director James Cameron.
On board, it has complete scientific equipment, complemented by mini-submarines for deep dives, as well as a hangar for helicopters.
It also has drones of different types to complement underwater navigation and recording.
It also has state-of-the-art oceanographic equipment, with high-definition screens, from images collected by sonar and multibeam waves.
The 5,399-tonne, 85-metre-long vessel was built in Spain by the Freire shipyard.
