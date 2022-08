The syperyacht, Zen, dropped anchor off Puerto Portals this morning. Owned by Chinese technology, billionaire Jack Ma, she is one of the biggest superyachts in the world.

Up to 16 guests are accommodated on board the superyacht Zen, and she also has accommodation for 25 crew members.

Ma founded technology giant Alibaba and is owner of Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post. As of March 2022, with a net worth of $37.1 billion, Ma is the fifth-wealthiest person in China as well as the 35th wealthiest person in the world, In 2019, Forbes named Ma in its list of "Asia's 2019 Heroes of Philanthropy" for his work supporting underprivileged communities in China, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East. In April 2021, Jack Ma ranked 26th in the "2021 Forbes Global Rich List" with a fortune of US$48.4 billion.