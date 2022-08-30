Placeholder
Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 30/08/2022 13:07
The driver of a sewage truck in Playa de Palma found himself in deep trouble when part of the road collapsed, trapping his vehicle and leaving bystanders to remark that, metaphorically speaking, he was also in the sewage!!!

The road was sealed off to traffic and city council officials worked to move the vehicle clear. The operation was completely successful. There were no reports of any injuries.