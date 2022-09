Shortly after 10am (UK time), the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth passed through the gates of Balmoral. Heading towards the village of Ballater, where people were lining the route, this was the start of the Queen's final journey and to the state funeral on Monday week.

The funeral cortege will take some six hours to travel to Edinburgh Airport, from where the coffin will be flown to RAF Northolt.

On the coffin was a wreath of flowers cut from the Balmoral estate - white heather, dahlias and sweet peas. In the second car of the cortege was Princess Anne and her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The Princess Royal will accompany the coffin on the flight to London.