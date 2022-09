As a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, the Ocimax Cinema in Palma will be showing the award winning film, The Queen, starring Helen Mirren in English from this Friday. Bulletin readers will be able to receive a big discount on tickets, watch this space for further details.

The Queen garnered general critical and popular acclaim for Mirren playing the title role, which earned her numerous awards, namely the Academy Award, the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, the BAFTA Award, and the Golden Globe Award. Mirren was praised by the Queen herself and was invited to dinner at Buckingham Palace. However, Mirren could not attend due to filming commitments in Hollywood.