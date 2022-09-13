A 36-year-old man died today when he was electrocuted while working on a building site in Bendinat, Calvia.

The Guardia Civil and the Labour Inspectorate are already investigating what happened.

The incident, as reported by 061, took place at around 11.30 am.

For unknown reasons, the worker suffered an electric shock and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The injured man’s colleagues immediately called 112.

The Local Police, the Guardia Civil, two ambulances and a doctor and a nurse from the PAC in Palmanova rushed to the scene. Despite attempts to revive him, and after more than 50 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the man died.

Technicians from the Labour Inspectorate have also arrived at the site where the tragic accident occurred and, together with the Guardia Civil, have taken charge of the investigation.