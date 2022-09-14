The court of instruction in Palma investigating the death of Tobias White has authorised a second autopsy. A Madrid coroner hired by the family of the deceased together with doctors from the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma will carry out a second examination of the body at the end of September.

Tobias White was the brother of Maximilian White, the British billionaire who made his fortune from medicinal cannabis. He died at Son Llàtzer Hospital in Palma after spending several days in an induced coma. He had been involved in an altercation at the Boomerang nightclub in Magalluf on July 26.

The original autopsy concluded that the death of the 35-year-old was caused by an overdose. Maximilian White and his family maintain that he died after suffering two cardiac arrests due to the "brutality" of doormen at the club and of Guardia Civil officers who arrested him. According to the Guardia Civil, he had tried to enter the club without a shirt and that those responsible for security did not let him in.

Maximilian White has said that if his brother had been white and Spanish, he would still be alive. The Guardia Civil's union and the SUP police union have denounced him for defamation and hate due to a "campaign of insults" directed at the Guardia Civil.