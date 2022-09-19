'LIVE: The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen' #royal #Queen #lyinginstate Follow us for more royal news, history, and highlights: ♛ Subscribe to our brand new show, exclusive to Snapchat - https://story.snapchat.com/p/85f481bd-09c1-45ce-acee-b20e629524eb/1380105951844352 ♛ Subscribe to our YouTube channel (tap the bell icon and stay up to date with all the latest Royal videos!) - https://bit.ly/3jNBYZ7 ♛ Find us on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@royalfamilychannel ♛ Follow us on Facebook | Youtube: The Royal Family Channel
Leaders and monarchs from across the globe gathered in London this morning to bid farewell to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry, marking the passing of a beloved figure who unified the nation through her 70-year reign.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.