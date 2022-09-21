A fun event with more than 50 American cars that will make motor enthusiasts fall in love on Saturday in Port Adriano. It will be accompanied by several musical performances with One Man Rocks and an Elvis Presley performance that will transport us to a Rockabilly atmosphere.
To round off the event there will be a great Pin Up girl contest, with many prizes for all participants.
The central square of the port will be a great stage with music, incredible cars and we will also have several food trucks to enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs in the best American atmosphere.
The event will take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and access is free.
Fifty American cars head to PortAdriano this weekend
Music and Miss Pin-Up competition
A fun event with more than 50 American cars that will make motor enthusiasts fall in love on Saturday in Port Adriano. It will be accompanied by several musical performances with One Man Rocks and an Elvis Presley performance that will transport us to a Rockabilly atmosphere.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.