A fun event with more than 50 American cars that will make motor enthusiasts fall in love on Saturday in Port Adriano. It will be accompanied by several musical performances with One Man Rocks and an Elvis Presley performance that will transport us to a Rockabilly atmosphere.

To round off the event there will be a great Pin Up girl contest, with many prizes for all participants.

The central square of the port will be a great stage with music, incredible cars and we will also have several food trucks to enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs in the best American atmosphere.

The event will take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and access is free.

Full programme for

Saturday, September 24

11:00 Opening exhibition and food trucks.

11:30 Performance by ONE MAN ROCKS.

12:30 Performance by ELVIS PRESLEY.

14:00 Pin Ups Contest

Sponsors and Collaborators

American Car Show is organized by American Car Club Mallorca and Port Adriano in collaboration with Hotel Pure Salt Port Adriano