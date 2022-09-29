The family background of Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy's first female prime minister, is one of abandonment by her father, Francesco. When she was eleven, he left the family home and moved to the Canaries.
Giorgia Meloni's father was jailed in Mallorca for drugs trafficking
