Average monthly payments mean a deficit for many families.
Palma02/10/2022 08:25
When average house prices and salaries are taken into account, it takes families in the Balearics longer than anywhere else in Spain to pay off the mortgage. The average repayment period, according to a study by the Raisin savings website, is 48 years, a length of time that not even banks contemplate. Raisin's calculation is based on an average price of 254,915 euros and a family's average net salary of 37,995 euros.
