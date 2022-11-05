Palma town hall says that preparatory work on the Paseo Marítimo will start in the third week of November and will last during December. Over this period, the impact will be less than when the real work gets under way in early January.
Palma town hall says that preparatory work on the Paseo Marítimo will start in the third week of November and will last during December. Over this period, the impact will be less than when the real work gets under way in early January.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.