Britons heading for the Balearics face travel chaos this Christmas.
Palma23/11/2022 11:50
The travel industry has been plagued by a wave of strikes this year as it tried to recover from the pandemic and it appear, as we near the end of the year, Britons could be facing travel chaos over the festive period as border guards at U.K. airports and ports look set to strike - which is not good news for Mallorca or the Balearics in general.
