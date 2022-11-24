Palma City Council will begin the procedures, technical reports and heritage studies to include El Bungalow restaurant in the catalogue of emblematic buildings and will ask the Demarcación de Costas to suspend all its actions relating to the Coll d’en Rabassa building until the municipal procedures for its protection are concluded.

This was decided in the municipal plenary session today during which the a proposal presented by the Partido Popular was unanimously approved, and where representatives of the neighbourhood association of the area and the Federation of Neighbourhood Associations of Palma were present to ask for the demolition process dictated by the state administration to be halted.

Joan Forteza, president of the Coll d’en Rabassa neighbourhood association, spoke at the plenary session and stated that 14,700 signatures have been collected and 800 people who attended the rally on November 6 against the dismantling of a building that, he said, is old enough and has the characteristics to be included in the municipal catalogue of protected buildings.

“In the case of El Bungalow, the application of the law does more harm than good,” he said.

Forteza also stressed that the building has no visual impact, that it is integrated into the surroundings and that the restaurant “which they now want to close” has been open for 40 years, is managed by the fourth generation of the same family and employs 20 people.