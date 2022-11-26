Defence lawyers for the 22 Moroccans who have been in prison since the incident with the Air Arabia Maroc plane at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in November last year have requested their release.
Release from prison requested for 22 Moroccans charged with sedition
On the grounds that sedition is to be eliminated from the Penal Code
