The Friday council meeting in Andratx will approve the spending of 4.8 million euros on demolishing the illegal Monport apartments. The councillor for urban planning, Ángel Hoyos, says that this will represent the removal of "a symbol of urban corruption that had occurred in the municipality for years".
Andratx to spend almost five million euros on demolition of Monport apartments
14 million euros compensation has already been paid
