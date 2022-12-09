A 53-year-old Spaniard was arrested on Thursday evening after he punctured the two front tyres of a Guardia Civil car with a knife.

Around 8.30pm, officers were attending an incident on C. Riu Sil, Santa Ponsa, when they were informed by a passer-by that someone was puncturing the tyres of their car. They ran to the car and found him, knife in hand. He was arrested for causing damage, taken to the Guardia Civil station on the Son Bugadelles estate (in a different vehicle) and released some hours later.

The car with the punctured tyres was removed by a tow truck.