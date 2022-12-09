Guardia Civil station on the Son Bugadelles estate. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Calvia09/12/2022 19:28
A 53-year-old Spaniard was arrested on Thursday evening after he punctured the two front tyres of a Guardia Civil car with a knife.
