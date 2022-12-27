Government is trying to help people through the winter.

27/12/2022
The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has announced measures aimed at easing the price of people’s shopping baskets.


Sánchez, speaking at a press conference, said that, although Spain is managing to reduce inflation, the government has approved several measures to ease the high prices.

They include a six-month cut in VAT from four to zero percent for all staple foods and from 10 to 5 percent for oil and pasta.

In addition to the VAT reduction on certain products, which aims to cushion the impact of rising inflation, a 200 euro aid cheque for struggling families has also been approved.