New Year's Day argument led to blows.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma03/01/2023 15:57
W0

An argument between a man and a woman on Palma's Paseo Marítimo on Sunday came to an end when a police car pulled up.

This happened around 2.30 in the afternoon. A video of the episode shows the odd slap and the man being hit with the woman's bag.

It is understood that the police intervention didn't lead to arrests or to any 'denuncia' (complaint) by either party.