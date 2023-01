Mallorca has taken a share of the second prize in the El Niño lottery - 75,020 euros for a tenth of the number 72289. The winning ticket was bought at the Polígono 1x2 kiosk in Sa Indioteria, Palma.

In Ciutadella, two tenths of the same series equated to 150,040 euros. The Balearics therefore scooped a total of 225,060 euros in the lottery that is always drawn on January 6. There were 101 second prize winners across Spain.

The first prize series was 89603. Worth two million euros, it was won in total in L'Escala, Girona.