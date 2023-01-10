Fallen Butterfly is the third instalment in a gripping Mallorca-based crime series from Bulletin columnist Anna Nicholas, the most prolific British author writing about the island today. The new book again features local protagonist, 33-year-old Isabel Flores Montserrat, an eccentric, fearless, lateral-thinking sleuth who has a pet ferret and is addicted to sunflower seeds and Chupa Chup lollipops.



Unlike many female leads in popular crime fiction today, the Mallorcan former detective inspector is happy and balanced with few hang-ups. She loves her family and mountain community in the Soller valley, her pampered hens and her day job as a holiday rentals agent. Isabel believes in living for the moment and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

Having turned her back on her old life as a policewoman in Barcelona, Madrid and Palma to run her widowed mother’s ailing business, Isabel finds herself being drawn back into detective work by her former boss – and now love interest – police chief, Tolo Cabot. Having already assisted him with a cluster of puzzling island crimes, she is called upon again when the corpse of Sebi Vives, the local transport minister, is found floating in the sea near Muro. He had increasingly infuriated local environmentalists, having approved a scheme to run a motorway through S’Albufera Natural Park that would have destroyed the natural fauna and flora and the habitat of thousands of birds. Environmentalists are blamed for the murder but Isabel Flores believes that there is much more to the murder of Sebi Vives.



Meanwhile, close to her own Soller village, the fictitious Sant Martí, foreign hikers are being misdirected by false cairns and signs in the Tramuntanas, causing many to career off cliffs. Mischief is at work but who is to blame? Is it environmentalists or is something far more sinister at play?

Following the success of her current Mallorca-based travel series of seven books, Anna Nicholas was the first Briton to be awarded the Siurell de Plata by the Balearic regional government for promotion of cultural values. She is an author and travel writer and the Mallorca destination expert and hotel critic for Telegraph UK. She writes prolifically about Mallorca in many international publications. Anna and her husband, Alan, and son, Oliver, have lived in the Soller valley for more than two decades. Anna runs a marathon annually for her favourite charitable causes and is currently climbing all of the ‘miles’ – the Tramuntana peaks over 1,000m – in Mallorca with her hiker friend, Alison. They have climbed 50 mountains and have only four left to scale.

Fallen Butterfly, the third in the Isabel Flores Montserrat Mallorcan Mystery series is now available to purchase at all good bookshops in the UK and online. It follows The Devil’s Horn (published 2019) and Haunted Magpie (published 2020).

Price: £9.99