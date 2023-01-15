A 33-year-old Algerian man has been arrested for twice threatening to kill health personnel at the paediatric emergency service at Son Llátzer Hospital in Palma.

On Sunday, January 8, a nurse at the hospital reported an incident that had taken place around dawn to the National Police in Playa de Palma.

The man had gone to the hospital with his young child. When he was told that he would have to wait for the results of tests, he reacted by insulting the nurse and threatening to kill her. Hospital security were called to deal with the man, who was last year involved in a similar incident. On that occasion, he had gone to get a prescription for the child and had ended up insulting and issuing death threats against a different member of staff.