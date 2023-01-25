Guardia Civil vehicle outside a home in Mallorca raided in false compensation claims case

Guardia Civil vehicle outside one of the addresses raided in 2017. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Andrew EdePalma25/01/2023 12:20
W1

It was a major story in Mallorca a few years ago. British holidaymakers who had been staying at certain all-inclusive hotels were filing numerous claims in the UK for compensation because of alleged food poisoning.

In September 2017, the Guardia Civil mounted a major operation against fraudulent holiday sickness claims. Various businesses and homes in Puerto Portals, Bendinat and San Agustín were raided and six arrests were made.

Related news
A year ago, seven people, one of them Laura Cameron, were arrested by the Guardia Civil.

False claims accused to appear in court this month

Guardia Civil raid homes and businesses in false holiday claims operation

More related news (3)

Eight Britons accused of having formed an organisation dedicated to getting tourists to make false claims are now set to stand trial for fraud. They include Laura C., whose company, Elite Project Marketing SL, is alleged to have sent information regarding these claims to law firms in England. The court instruction names a Ryan Bridge as one of the people in the UK who was in charge of processing the false claims gathered in Mallorca.

This goes on to highlight the case of a hotel chain in Alcudia. It was faced with some 800 claims, yet there was evidence over the period of time in question (from 2016 to 2017) that only 38 tourists had requested medical assistance. "The hotels had passed all health inspections satisfactorily."

UK legislation made it easy to lodge these claims, with compensation having been up to 40,000 pounds. "There was 98% probability of success and at no cost to the client."