Michael Schumacher, the legendary Formula 1 driver who suffered a fatal skiing accident nine years ago, is reportedly worth 600 million euros, according to Deportes Cuatro.

According to the website, during his last season as a professional driver, in 2012, the German earned more than 20 million euros with Mercedes.

In addition, he has earned significant income from his marketing work and sponsorship contracts: for example, Shell paid him 10 million euros just for wearing a Shell-branded cap at his public appearances.

One of Schumacher’s main assets is his property in Mallorca.

Last year, in the summer of 2022, the driver’s family bought a 54,315 square metre plot of land near Puerto Andratx for 2.8 million euros.

In addition, four years earlier, his wife Corinna, also bought an exclusive villa on the island that belonged to the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez.

According to Hola the family paid 30 million euros for the mansion located in Las Brisas de Andratx.

But these are not the only properties owned by the German and his family.

The couple own a property in Switzerland, on the shores of Lake Geneva, in a villa that cost approximately 35 million euros and is adapted to the driver’s medical needs plus he has a collection of luxury cars and the private plane he bought in 2005, which cost 26 million euros.

Since Michael suffered a serious skiing accident in 2013, the family has been tight-lipped about his health but it is understood that since they expanded the size of their property in Mallorca last year, the plan if for Schumacher to spend the winters with his family and medical team on the island.