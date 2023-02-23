Want to know what the British consul gets up to in Barcelona? Well all will be revealed when a new action-packed series The Diplomat goes to air on Alibi on Monday night.

The BBC series gives an alternative and interesting insight into the work of the British consular staff in Spain.

The six-part series is set in the heart of Barcelona, The Diplomat sees Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle playing consular worker Laura Simmonds helping Britons who get into trouble abroad.

Part lawyer, part counsellor and part cop, Laura will fight to protect those who come through the doors of the British Consul in Barcelona but sometimes her diplomatic skills are stretched to the limit. The crime series also stars Killing Eve’s Danny Sapani and Serena Manteghi (Mrs Wilson).

Executive producer and UKTV drama commissioner, Philippa Collie Cousins stated that both main characters “are contrasting professional working women dealing with murder, abductions and organised crime alongside managing their careers and love lives.”

In regards to the writing and storyline, Cousins stated that “it is The Good Wife meets Spooks, a feisty workplace drama set in Barcelona with cracking dialogue, abundant crime and a surprising series arc. Television to stay in for by the very talented Ben Richards.”