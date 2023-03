On Friday night, the Guardia Civil arrested a 26-year-old Briton on suspicion of having raped a woman at a hotel in Santa Ponsa.

Soon after 7pm, a friend of the woman told reception that her friend had been raped. When the Guardia Civil arrived, the Briton resisted arrest and headbutted one of the officers.

The woman was taken to Son Espases Hospital. Officers found traces of blood on the woman's bed.