On Friday, the first three of five hydrogen buses for the Palma EMT bus service were unveiled. Attending the presentation was President Armengol, who referred to a "revolution in terms of mobility" in Mallorca, also pointing to projects such as rail electrification.

The president said that the bankruptcy of the Cemex cement plant in Lloseta was turned into an "opportunity". Taken over by Acciona and Enagás, it became the first plant in Spain to produce renewable hydrogen. EMT is in fact the first client of the Lloseta facility and its 'Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca' project.

Palma's mayor, José Hila, spoke of the "transformation of the city", adding that Palma is the second city in Spain after Barcelona to have adopted clean energy within its sustainable mobility policy. He referred to twelve more electric buses that will be introduced between April and June and to a 92 per cent renewal of the entire fleet since he first became mayor in 2015.

The three hydrogen buses will be in service from next week.