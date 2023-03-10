On Friday, the first three of five hydrogen buses for the Palma EMT bus service were unveiled. Attending the presentation was President Armengol, who referred to a "revolution in terms of mobility" in Mallorca, also pointing to projects such as rail electrification.
Three hydrogen buses for Palma
"A revolution in terms of mobility"
Oh great but how are they going to get the fuel down to Palma where it is needed?