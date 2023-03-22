This weekend, Mallorca will get on its bikes for the environment.

Static bicycles will be used for to generate watts of energy and demonstrate the commitment against climate change as part of the Energy Challenge to be held in the municipalities of Santanyí, Ses Salines, Llucmajor and Campos between Friday 24 and Saturday 25.

In each village two stationary bicycles will be connected to a generator and an electric accumulator that will accumulate the energy generated by the pedalling of both bicycles. The company Rodamos juntos will be in charge of the event, which also manages the scaletrix set up at the Ramis Factory for the eShowrroom.

The first stop will take place in Llucmajor at 10:00 am. 200 children from the local schools Rei Jaume III and Sa Marina will begin the charity rides in the Plaza Santa Catalina Thomàs.

During the three hours that the event will last, watts equivalent to around 350 euros will be raised, which will be donated to a the ecological vegetable gardens of both schools.

Three players from Palmer Basket Mallorca, which competes in the EBA League, will be present. Ryan Nicholas, Pol Olivier and Kaj-Bjorn Sherman will be the representatives who will join the children to accumulate as much energy as possible.

Then, in Campos, from 16:00 to 19:00, participants will gather in the Plaça de Can Pere Ignasi with the same goal - to raise 350 euros.

On Saturday 25th, the Energy Challenge moves to Ses Salines and Santanyí. The third stop will be at Carrer Gaabriel Roca, in Colònia de Sant Jordi, where hundreds of children will participate in this ecological initiative.

In this case, the benefit of the watts generated will go to the municipal school’s vegetable gardens.

Finally, the final stop will be in Santanyí, where the organisers hope that it will be the municipality with the greatest number of participants. It will take place at the Camp d’Esports de Santanyí and will coincide with the Fira de la Caça.

The money obtained from the pedalling will go towards the purchase of energy containers with wheels.

Once the events have finished, the management of the Energy Challenge will present the authorities of each municipality with a cheque so the town councils can use the proceeds for the ecological projects.