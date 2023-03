One of two occupants of a Seat Leon needed hospital treatment for injuries to an arm after the car ended up on its roof at a roundabout in Sa Pobla.

The accident, which happened around 5pm on Friday, was due to excessive speed. The car was travelling way too fast as it approached the Llubi roundabout. The driver lost control, the car hit a lamppost (knocking it down) and turned over.

Witnesses say that it was a miracle that the accident resulted in only minor injuries to one of the two.