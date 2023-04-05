Pollensa, Mallorca

The Council of Mallorca is this year due to renew 4,658 tourist accommodation places in 1,047 holiday apartments.

These are places expiring after five years and can be renewed without any new requirements. Documentation doesn't need to be provided other than what is known as a declaration of responsibility. There are fees - 875 euros per place is the standard rate. It is lower if the property is in a so-called saturated area and for which letting is limited to sixty days a year.

Pollensa, with 286 places, has the most, followed by Alcudia (217), Soller (76) and Santa Margalida (57).