Jaume Alzamora, the Més candidate for the presidency of the Council of Mallorca, said on Tuesday that if he becomes president following this May's election, he will pursue a new road plan that evaluates the real possibilities of "reversing" some of the island's road infrastructure. This will be in order to recover space currently dedicated to cars. And while this plan is being assessed, he will seek to create connections between municipalities with bicycle-pedestrian routes.
