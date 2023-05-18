Santa Catalina is not the only neighbourhood to be affected. | J. Quirós
Puerto Soller18/05/2023 07:56
Residents of Santa Catalina in Puerto Soller are hanging out banners as a sign of protest against what they say is the progressive touristification and gentrification of residential areas. Bearing the message 'SOS Veïnats' (neighbourhoods), one resident explains that the banners have been commissioned because the "quality of life has plummeted".
