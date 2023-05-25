Lukas Kwasniok, the 41-year-old coach of SC Paderborn, who play in 2. Bundesliga, the second division in Germany, was released on charges on Wednesday, having denied raping a 25-year-old woman at a hotel in Cala Ratjada.

Originally from Poland but now with German nationality, Kwasniok was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Monday night after the hotel reception had contacted Capdepera police and informed them that a woman had been sexually assaulted in her room.

The woman told the Guardia that they had met on the beach. They later went to the room, but when she was alone with him she changed her mind, told him that she did not want to have sex with him but that he forced her to. Kwasniok maintained that there was consent.

It is understood that Kwasniok is being represented by the same lawyer who is handling the case of Dani Alves, the former Barcelona player who is currently in prison having been charged with rape.