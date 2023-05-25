Lukas Kwasniok, the 41-year-old coach of SC Paderborn, who play in 2. Bundesliga, the second division in Germany, was released on charges on Wednesday, having denied raping a 25-year-old woman at a hotel in Cala Ratjada.
Lukas Kwasniok, the 41-year-old coach of SC Paderborn, who play in 2. Bundesliga, the second division in Germany, was released on charges on Wednesday, having denied raping a 25-year-old woman at a hotel in Cala Ratjada.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.