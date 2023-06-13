The National Police are providing 24-hour protection to a Palma woman classified as being at extreme risk from her former partner and others.

When the woman ended the relationship, the man reacted with great violence. He was sent to prison for a time but later released with an electronic tag and under a restraining order. Not long after, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the front of the woman's house. These didn't cause any significant damage, and location data from the tag indicated that the man had not been in the vicinity. However, when the car belonging to the woman's son was set on fire, he was arrested and sent back to prison.

Following this, the police received an anonymous email informing them that hitmen had been hired and that an attempt would be made to stab her to death. Since then, the woman has had 24-hour police surveillance, officers also keeping a watch over members of the woman's family.