

A group of Mallorcan fishermen were given a shock this weekend when they were calmly sailing around the Cap de Formentor, near Puerto Pollensa.

During the voyage they saw a large animal approaching their boat and as it got closer and closer they finally realised that it was a shark.

They were very surprised and decided to turn off the engine so as not to harm the shark.

The shark was a grey, six-gilled, flat-toothed reed shark belonging to the Hexanchidae family.



This species, which is harmless and does not attack, is usually always at the bottom of the sea and does not come to the surface so its appearance was very unusual.