Rafael Nadal, Gareth Bale, Rudy Fernández - just some of the top sports stars who have chosen La Fortalesa on Pollensa Bay for their weddings. The latest is Marco Asensio, the Palma-born Spanish football international who has recently moved from Real Madrid to PSG.

On Saturday, he married Sandra Garal. His father was best man. The guest list was small and very select. Rather than gifts for the couple, guests were asked to contribute to the Marco Asensio Foundation, a charity set up by the footballer which is dedicated to support of children with cancer and their families.

The menu for the reception included show cooking by Puerto Alcudia-based Michelin star chef Maca de Castro.

La Fortalesa, a fortification built in the seventeenth century, is owned by Norwegian real-estate businessman Ivar Erik Tollefsen. Apart from weddings, it is well known as a location for TV productions, such as the BBC's The Night Manager.

It is an asset in the cultural interest, a status that has prompted controversy as this should allow at least some limited access (to the grounds and not the buildings) by the public. Pollensa town hall and the Council of Mallorca have on a number of occasions sought to gain agreement from different owners for access.