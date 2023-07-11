On Monday, specialists from the Cofib agency for fauna in the Balearics were called in to protect a turtle's nest that had been discovered on the beach in Cala Millor.

There were 82 eggs. These were assessed and ten were removed and transferred to an incubator to ensure that they hatch.

The rest of the eggs will remain on the beach. A perimeter fence has been erected to protect them. The nest will be controlled until the eggs hatch. The public is being asked to exercise maximum caution.

This discovery follows one on Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma a month ago. That nest contained 106 eggs, 26 of which were taken to an incubator, and was the first recorded case of a loggerhead turtle laying eggs in Mallorca.