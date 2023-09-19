It is difficult but not impossible, which is why the possibility of an underground car park on the Paseo Marítimo at the Port Authority's expense has not yet been ruled out. Óscar Fidalgo, the Town Planning councillor of Palma City Council, trusts in the change of heart of the new president, Javier Sanz, and warns that the car park "would not entail a substantial change to the project". That is to say, it would not be necessary to make a modification, but rather an addition to the current contract.
