The three were arrested by the National Police. (Archive image.) | J. Ramirez
Palma17/05/2024 09:12
Three German tourists were arrested in Playa de Palma on Wednesday for beating up and robbing another German.
The three were arrested by the National Police. (Archive image.) | J. Ramirez
Three German tourists were arrested in Playa de Palma on Wednesday for beating up and robbing another German.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
What do you have to do to stay in prison? It seems like everyone gets released.