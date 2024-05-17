Three German tourists were arrested in Playa de Palma on Wednesday for beating up and robbing another German.

The incident occurred shortly before 7am in the vicinity of Balneario 6. There was an argument during which the German man was punched and kicked. He later required hospital treatment for a broken nose. In addition, 200 euros were stolen from him.

Two passers-by tried to intervene and were also attacked. They were among a number of witnesses who gave information to the National Police. The three fled the scene but were detained shortly afterwards.

They appeared in court on Thursday, exercised their right not to testify and were released. The man who was attacked ratified his complaint to police in court; the matter isn't closed.