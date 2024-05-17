Calvia Town Hall unveiled today plans for the upcoming renovation of the Magalluf promenade to the local business community. Initially, the renovation was projected to take 14 months. However, the town hall has announced a revised timeline anticipating the completion of the work within seven months, from October 2024 to May 2025.

This initial phase of the project, with an allocated budget of 3.9 million euros funded by European resources and the AETIB (Agency for Tourism Strategy of the Balearic Islands), will remodel a 650-meter stretch of the promenade.

The renovation project will span from Nikki Beach to the well-known square, where the famous Blackbeards Beach Bar and Ocean's Beach Club are located. The remodelling project includes upgrading the infrastructure and services of the promenade, such as lighting, sewage systems, rainwater management with a collection tank for irrigation, and drinking water networks. Additionally, new street furniture will be installed.

The project will involve the partial relocation of the existing palm trees and the planting of new palm trees to create small oasis areas, instead of the current aligned arrangement. Additionally, artificial dunes will be formed on the beach, with Mediterranean riverside shrubs planted on them to secure them firmly in place.

The Magalluf promenade will soon be renamed Gabriel Escarrer Juliá to honour the founder of Meliá Hotels International. This renaming acknowledges Escarrer Juliá's significant contributions to the region’s tourism and hospitality industry, reflecting his lasting impact on Magaluf’s development and recognition in the global travel community.