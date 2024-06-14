In March 2023, Alcudia town hall introduced a new bylaw designed to protect natural spaces from vehicles such as quads and buggies. This ordinance applied to two areas in particular - La Victoria and the Puig de Sant Martí.
Alcudia trying to enforce ban on buggies in natural areas
There was talk of a rural police unit
Lived for a number of years in Ibiza and saw these jeeps and Buggies start popping up 5 or 6 at a time with 5 or six people in each one on our Road which was in a bad state already and with the water trucks and big trucks with construction rubble the peace and Quiet was Gone , should be totally banned dangerous as well ! Like Jet Skis Horror !