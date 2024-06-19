It could have been a lot worse and it was perhaps fortunate that it was only 9am, which was when a delivery truck crashed through a low wall at a hotel in Camp de Mar on Wednesday.

The driver had parked the van next to the hotel. The street has a slope. He went off to make his delivery to a house and apparently didn't fully engage the handbrake. The van rolled down the street and crashed into and through the wall.

Had it not stopped where it did, it could have ended up in the hotel pool. As it was early, there was no one in the pool and terrace area.

There were no injuries, and the driver and the owner of the company presented the necessary insurance documentation to the police.