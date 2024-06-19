Son Espases Hospital in Palma, Mallorca

He was rushed to Son Espases in a critical condition. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma19/06/2024 18:31
TW
1

A 30-year-old man who was critically injured following an accident with an electric scooter last Friday has died.

The accident occurred around 5.30am in the Son Armadams neighbourhood of Palma. His scooter collided with a parked car.

Palma Police were first on the scene and he was then rushed to Son Espases. The hospital has confirmed that he passed away on Tuesday.