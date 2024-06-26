On Monday night, Alcudia Police were called to the scene of a road accident which turned out to be anything but routine when the woman who had caused the accident produced a knife and threatened to self-harm.

The accident happened around 11pm on Avenida Pedro Mas y Reus (sometimes referred to as Alcudia's 'strip'). Two vehicles had collided - there was a family of four in the other car. When the police arrived, the woman started brandishing the knife. Officers tried to calm her down and get her to drop the knife. As she didn't, force was necessary. A passer-by assisted the police.

Both drivers were tested, and the woman was positive. There were no injuries.