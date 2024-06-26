On Monday night, Alcudia Police were called to the scene of a road accident which turned out to be anything but routine when the woman who had caused the accident produced a knife and threatened to self-harm.
Alcudia drunk driver threatens to self-harm with a knife
On Alcudia's 'strip'
