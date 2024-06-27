Palma's municipal services company Emaya insisted on Wednesday that the Parc de la Mar lake in front of the Cathedral is cleaned on a daily basis and that its water quality department had not reported any "alteration" to the water.
The day the Parc de la Mar lake turned grey
No "alteration" to water quality
