Getting around Palma is a challenging task, especially with a car. The scarcity of parking spaces, heavy traffic, and high fuel costs have driven residents to seek more comfortable, practical, and sustainable transportation alternatives. As a result, motorbikes and scooters have emerged as a convenient solution, leading to an increase in two-wheeled vehicles across the Mallorcan capital and more parking spaces in the old town and busiest areas.

Speaking with a salesperson at Mallorca Motos, Honda's official dealership located in Palma's industrial estate Son Castelló, revealed that scooters are currently the top sellers. They average 150 bike sales per month, making them the highest-selling motorcycle showroom in the Balearics.

Motorbikes have become increasingly popular for commuting to work and for professionals requiring constant mobility. This growing trend is reflected in the sales data for new motorbikes and scooters in Mallorca. In the first half of 2024, from January to June, the sector has reported significant growth compared to the same period last year.

The data is telling. According to figures from manufacturers, Mallorca has seen an 11.8% increase in motorcycle and scooter sales in this category. Motorcycles have experienced a 12% rise, and scooters have seen an 11.7% increase. These numbers exceed the national average of 10.55%, with motorcycle sales up by 11.8% and scooter sales up by 9.4%.

These figures highlight the shift towards two-wheeled transportation in Mallorca, driven by the need for more efficient urban mobility. The trend suggests a continuing preference for motorbikes and scooters as residents prioritise ease of travel and sustainability amidst the challenges of city commuting.