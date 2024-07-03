The Guardia Civil report having arrested Derby County footballer Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in Magalluf last Friday night.

There was an incident in a bar on Avenida Notario Alemany. The footballer was his wife, and they accused a woman of recording them with her phone. He hit the woman in the face, his wife pulled her hair, and the pair took her phone.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, informed the Guardia Civil. The phone was geolocated and officers went to the hotel where Mendez-Laing and his wife were staying and arrested them.

On Sunday, they appeared in court, exercised their right not to testify and were released on 300 euros bail.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, now 32, was born in Birmingham but plays for the Guatemala national side. A product of the Wolves academy, he has had one season in the Premier League. This was with Cardiff City. Derby were promoted to the EFL Championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.