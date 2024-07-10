A senior police officer had said that "determined" action would take down the barricade fortification at the Son Banya shanty town in Palma in an hour. It may require more time, but down the barricade is coming.

On Wednesday morning, a Palma town hall team of workers and contractors with cover from the National and Palma Police started work on the demolition of a metre-and-a-half-high barricade of burnt-out cars, scrap metal and rubbish.

This was recently erected after the town hall had taken down a previous fortification of wire fence, wooden panels and building blocks.

Designed to hinder police, the building of these defences may well prove to be counterproductive. In response, the police are said to be planning round-the-clock checks on vehicles entering and leaving the shanty town.