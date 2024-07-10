A senior police officer had said that "determined" action would take down the barricade fortification at the Son Banya shanty town in Palma in an hour. It may require more time, but down the barricade is coming.
A senior police officer had said that "determined" action would take down the barricade fortification at the Son Banya shanty town in Palma in an hour. It may require more time, but down the barricade is coming.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Well that's one way to get their rubbish removed.