A German tourist has been fined 900 euros by a court in Palma for having attacked a DJ at a club in Arenal because he didn't like the music that was being played.

The incident occurred around 2am on September 26, 2022 at a club on C. Llaüt. The tourist got into an argument with the DJ, insisting that the music be changed. The DJ refused to do so and moments later he was hit on the back of the head with a metal stool.

He collapsed and was taken to hospital where he needed stitches for the head wound. The police had meanwhile been called and the German tourist was arrested.

The Prosecutor's Office had originally called for a three-year sentence. Agreement between the parties prior to the hearing resulted in the tourist pleading guilty to having caused injury and the fine of 900 euros. He was also ordered to pay the DJ 1,200 euros compensation.