Club de Mar in Palma was founded in 1972. The aim was to attract yachts from the Côte d'Azur, and so started a process that will now mean accommodating vessels of up to 170 metres. They would still be unusual, but investment of more than 50 million euros has factored in size. The number of moorings for the new Club de Mar has in fact been cut from 575 to 543.
The 'new' Club de Mar expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025
The club is 52 years old
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.